Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,752 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,881. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

