Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,067. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
