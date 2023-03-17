Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,067. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.