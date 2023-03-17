Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 334.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after buying an additional 303,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 896,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,162. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

