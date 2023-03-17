Steve Oblak Sells 510 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $16,238.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $111,775.41.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $127,037.05.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:W traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.