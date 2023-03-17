Steven B. Klinsky Purchases 100,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,620,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152,656.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NMFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 1,111,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

