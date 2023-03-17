Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TWMIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. It focuses on natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. The firm also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of NGL throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

