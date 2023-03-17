Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 59 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Price Performance

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

