StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,312. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $323.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.55.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 1,262.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First of Long Island by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

