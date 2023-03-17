StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First of Long Island Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of First of Long Island stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,312. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $323.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.55.
First of Long Island Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 40.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.
