StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.99.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
