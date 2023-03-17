StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.