StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 11.5 %

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $63.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.41. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

