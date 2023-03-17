StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 943,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.
