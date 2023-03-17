Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $82.17 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $82.17 million and $674,797.09 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.47 or 0.06497745 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00062498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,152,745 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.