Streamr (DATA) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $29.42 million and $2.05 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

