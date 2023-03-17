Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.22. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 39,801 shares.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 36.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

