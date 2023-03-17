SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SSY opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.