SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SSY opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

