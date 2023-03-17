Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark reissued a top pick rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.10.

Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.15 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

