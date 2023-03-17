Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SGY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark reissued a top pick rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.10.
Surge Energy Trading Up 2.0 %
Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.15 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.13.
Surge Energy Announces Dividend
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
