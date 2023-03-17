SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00004588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $279.99 million and $55.27 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

