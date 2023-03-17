Sweat Economy One Day Volume Tops $9.16 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $37.92 million and $9.16 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,350,593,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,082,505,175 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

