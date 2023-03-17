Swipe (SXP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $164.35 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $164.35 million and $11.29 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 558,165,889 coins and its circulating supply is 558,169,847 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

