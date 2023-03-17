Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $601.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

SCMWY stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $328.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

