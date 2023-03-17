Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.43

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $4.00. Tarena International shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2,197 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.