Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 428,517 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 11.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Targa Resources worth $217,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,687,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,187,000 after buying an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,990,000 after buying an additional 245,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 975,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,324. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

