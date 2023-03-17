Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $160.13. 1,393,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,118. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

