TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Up 0.5 %

T stock opened at C$26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.00. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Announces Dividend

TELUS Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.81%.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.