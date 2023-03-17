Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion and approximately $642.02 million worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00365257 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,124.86 or 0.26563835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,091,795,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,171,191,255 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.