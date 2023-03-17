Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

