Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,759. The company has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

