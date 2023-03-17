The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,356.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,982.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,356.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,680 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.