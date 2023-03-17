The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Trading Down 1.4 %

PLCE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Children’s Place by 363.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 227.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 108.8% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $577,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.