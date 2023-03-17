The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $3.20

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.70 to $3.20 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of UP stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $219.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 51.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 64.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Stories

