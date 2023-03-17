The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $3.20

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.70 to $3.20 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on UP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
Shares of UP stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $219.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
