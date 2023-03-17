The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.76. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

