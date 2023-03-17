The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 2,468,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,832. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

