The Lion Electric Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LEV opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.66. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.52.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

