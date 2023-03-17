The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 4.2%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.05). 7,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 43,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 437 ($5.33) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider Paul Latham acquired 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,879.43 ($12,040.74). 33.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

