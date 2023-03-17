The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

