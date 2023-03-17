The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,405. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

