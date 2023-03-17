The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 923,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,785. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.