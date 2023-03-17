The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Trimmed by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,297 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $46,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 195.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

WMB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 4,013,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,859. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.