The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

