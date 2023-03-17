Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $557.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

