Thomasville National Bank Acquires 30,449 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,623. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

