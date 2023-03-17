Thomasville National Bank Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.70. The company had a trading volume of 463,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,193. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

