Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.29. 8,501,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,634,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

