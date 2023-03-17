TL Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 1,214 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

