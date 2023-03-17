Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.03

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.03 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 17.30 ($0.21). Totally shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,584,878 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Totally from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Totally Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of £33.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

In related news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence acquired 27,534 shares of Totally stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,040.37). 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

