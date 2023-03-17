TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

