trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.97.
trivago Price Performance
Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $520.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in trivago during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
