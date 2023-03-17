Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.50

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.50 and traded as low as C$30.50. Tucows shares last traded at C$33.14, with a volume of 90,938 shares trading hands.

Tucows Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$343.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

