UBS Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $151.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.48.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $120.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

