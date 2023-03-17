UiPath’s (PATH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.50 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 13,000,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.